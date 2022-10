The Division 2A Regional cheerleading competition will be held tonight at Arcadia High School.

The competition will be at 6pm and the doors will open at 5pm for General Admissions.

The teams that are competing for the regional crown will be Bruton, Windsor, Poquoson, King William, Nandua, and Arcadia.

The top 2 teams will advance to the state competition which will be held at VCU on November 5th.