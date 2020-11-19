The Broadwater Academy Vikings volleyball team fell in the Metro Conference Tournament on Tuesday evening to the top ranked Stonebridge Christian team 25-13, 25-5, 25-14.
The loss ends Broadwater’s volleyball season.
4 hours ago
Due to colder weather and higher projected energy use in the region, A&N Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert from 6-8 p.m. today (Nov. 18) and 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. tomorrow morning (Nov. 19). By lowering energy use during these times, we are able to offer members more affordable power. Please remember this is a voluntary program. When members conserve during times of peak energy use, the co-op's cost for power drops.
How to Conserve:
• In colder weather, lower your thermostat a few degrees
• Turn off any unnecessary lights
• Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and dryers until after the alert time has passed
• Delay the use of hot water
By lowering the amount of power being consumed across the system when energy prices are high, you are helping to lower the co-op's cost for power. Because A&N Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility, those savings are passed on to you in the form of affordable rates. Please note: You will not see a credit on your bill for conserving energy nor will you be charged more for power if you do not conserve. This is a voluntary program, which benefits all co-op members. ... See MoreSee Less