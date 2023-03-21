Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play Norfolk Academy on Monday. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 16 to 0. The Lady Firebirds scored 4 runs in the 1st, 4 runs in the 2nd, 6 runs in the 3rd, and 2 runs in the 4th inning.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Firebirds. Jester pitched 4 innings while giving up 0 runs on 4 hits and struck out 6 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 11 hits in the game. Bella Williams, Hannah Parks, Sydney Jester and Megan Montross each had 2 hits a piece. Jester had 5 rbi’s, Montross had 3 rbi’s, and Williams had 2 rbi’s.

The Lady Firebirds improved to 2-0 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play the Churchland Truckers.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds fell to Norfolk Academy on Monday 16 to 6. The Firebirds did score 2 runs in the 1st, 3 runs in the 2nd, and 1 run in the 5th innings.

Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the loss for the Firebirds. Barnes pitched 2 1/3 innings while giving up 12 runs on 8 hits while striking out 3 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 7 hits in the game. Nathan Barnes and Dalton Barnes each went 2-3 in the game while Nathan had a double. Also collecting hits in the game were Dylan Chesser, Zach Giddins, and Jacob Hall.

The Firebirds fall to 1-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they play Westmoreland.