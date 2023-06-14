SAWTIMBER – PULPWOOD FOR SALE – The Department of Wildlife Resources will offer for bid a timber sale on Doe Creek WMA of 59 ac. Of 59 ac. Pine complete harvest. Harvest volume is estimated to be 2,190 tons of pine sawtimber and 4,232 tons of pine pulpwood.

Bids will be received by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Attention: DWR Forester, 3801 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City, VA 23030, at any point until 11:00 a.m. July 11, 2023 at which time all bids shall close.

For a copy of the sale prospectus go to: www.dwr.virginia.gov/forms. Click the “Other Forms”.

Site Visit: Visit the site at your own convenience or call for an appointment or call Joe Collins (804) 314-1425. See maps on the sale prospectuses.