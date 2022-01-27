Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging parents to report “divisive practices” in schools to his administration using a newly established email tip line.

During an appearence on the John Fredrick talk show in Richmond Monday, Governor Youngkin explained how the tip line will work.

Youngkin told Fredrick, “We are asking for input right from parents to make sure that we can go right to the source as we continue to work to make sure that Virginia’s education system is on the path to reestablished excellence.”

Youngkin alsostated that Attorney General Jason Miyares was equally committed to protecting parents’ rights.

Youngkin spokesperson McCauley Porter released this statement.

“The governor’s office set up helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov as a resource for parents, teachers, and students to relay any questions or concerns,” she wrote. “Governor Youngkin was elected to serve all Virginians and has utilized a customary constituent service, to hear from Virginians and solicit feedback.”

