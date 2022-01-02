A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect beginning Monday at 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM for portions of Maryland’s and Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Wet snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. . Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1 and monitor 103.3 FM WESR.

.