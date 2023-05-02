The Eastville Volunteer Fire Department held their Poker Run, Car and Tractor Show Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Belle Haven. Below are the winners and a picture gallery courtesy of Helene Doughty.

Donna Fitchett took first place in the poker run, with Teresa Kellam taking 2nd and Robbie Bird third.

Best in Show Car

Mike Hughes – 1966 Chevy II

Best in Show Truck

Bob Savage – 1951 Studebaker

Class A

1st place

Bob Savage – 1928 Model A Ford

2nd place

Don Bender – 1929 Model A roadster

3rd place

Don Bender – 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe

Class B

1st place

JR Bishop – 1965 Mustang Fastback

2nd place

Midgett- 1969 Ford Galaxie 500

3rd place

Dorn – 1974 Chevrolet Nova

Class C

1st place

Davidson – 1986 Pontiac Firebird

2nd place

JR Bishop – 1995 Mustang Cobra

3rd place

JR Bishop – 1982 Mustang Foxbody

Class D

1st place

Hudson – 2015 Corvette

2nd place

Gebel – 2015 Challenger

3rd place

Grant – 2001 Corvette

Trucks

Class E (old trucks)

1st place

Hudson – 1930 Ford Model A

2nd place

Camden- 1937 Chevrolet pickup

3rd place

Bob Savage – 1951 Studebaker 2R11

Class F (New trucks)

Buddy – 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Class G Special Recognition work truck/public safety

1st place

Don Amadeo – 1950 GMC 450 firetruck