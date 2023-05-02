The Eastville Volunteer Fire Department held their Poker Run, Car and Tractor Show Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Belle Haven. Below are the winners and a picture gallery courtesy of Helene Doughty.
Donna Fitchett took first place in the poker run, with Teresa Kellam taking 2nd and Robbie Bird third.
Best in Show Car
Mike Hughes – 1966 Chevy II
Best in Show Truck
Bob Savage – 1951 Studebaker
Class A
1st place
Bob Savage – 1928 Model A Ford
2nd place
Don Bender – 1929 Model A roadster
3rd place
Don Bender – 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe
Class B
1st place
JR Bishop – 1965 Mustang Fastback
2nd place
Midgett- 1969 Ford Galaxie 500
3rd place
Dorn – 1974 Chevrolet Nova
Class C
1st place
Davidson – 1986 Pontiac Firebird
2nd place
JR Bishop – 1995 Mustang Cobra
3rd place
JR Bishop – 1982 Mustang Foxbody
Class D
1st place
Hudson – 2015 Corvette
2nd place
Gebel – 2015 Challenger
3rd place
Grant – 2001 Corvette
Trucks
Class E (old trucks)
1st place
Hudson – 1930 Ford Model A
2nd place
Camden- 1937 Chevrolet pickup
3rd place
Bob Savage – 1951 Studebaker 2R11
Class F (New trucks)
Buddy – 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Class G Special Recognition work truck/public safety
1st place
Don Amadeo – 1950 GMC 450 firetruck