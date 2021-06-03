Due to the forecasted inclement weather for Thursday, June 3, 2021 and Friday, June 4, 2021, both Chincoteague High School and Arcadia High School have been granted permission to conduct 2021 Commencement Ceremony indoors.

Arcadia High School’s 2021 Graduation Practice and Commencement Ceremony will be held in the gymnasium. Graduates will still receive four (4) tickets and masks will be required for all attendees.

For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be broadcasted live on WESR 103.3 FM and a link to the live video feed will be available on the Arcadia High School webpage the day of graduation.

Families are encouraged to check the Arcadia High School webpage for more details regarding graduation practice and the Commencement Ceremony.

Chincoteague’s ceremony will be held at the Civic Center.

WESR will broadcast both graduation ceremonies live at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights.

