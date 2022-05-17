The water is off in the entire town of Parksley due to a water main break. The Town is working to restore service. Parksley residents will need to boil water once service is restored.
Local Conditions
May 17, 2022, 2:58 pm
Sunny
74°F
74°F
7 mph
real feel: 82°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 43%
wind speed: 7 mph W
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 5:52 am
sunset: 8:06 pm