The remains that washed up on Assateague Island on Thanksgiving Day have been positively identified as a missing Chincoteague Island man.

The Chincoteague Police Department was alerted that a body of a deceased male had been found near the water on Assateague Beach in the area of the old Coast Guard Station on the southern end of Assateague Island. The Chincoteague Police Department dispatched a Federal Wildlife Officer to the area as well as a CPD officer to assist. An Investigator with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist in recovering the body.

The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, Virginia and were positively identified as Dewey Elmer Hall, Sr. of Chincoteague Island. Mr. Hall had been reported missing on November 7, 2022. He was last seen at approximately 1:30 AM on November 4, 2022. Anyone with any information on Mr. Hall during the time he was missing is asked to contact Investigator Barnes or Corporal Gladding with the Chincoteague Police Department at (757) 336-3155.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. Toxicology reports for Mr. Hall are expected in 14-16 weeks.

The department is being assisted by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Fish and Wildlife Officers.

