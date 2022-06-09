At the 2022 Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Spring Conference in Norfolk, the Virginia Sheriff’s Association presented Senator Lynwood Lewis with the 2021 Legislator of the Year Award. According to the VSI, this Award is given annually to a legislator for outstanding legislative service in the improvement of law enforcement and criminal justice within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Award was presented to him by John Jones, the Executive Director of the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute, and three of the Sheriffs in the Sixth District: Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells, Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, Jr. and the City of Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron.

“I’ve worked with my colleagues and for my constituents for many years to allocate funding, craft legislation and support programming that will make our communities safer and our justice system fairer,” said Senator Lynwood Lewis. “The Sheriff’s Offices of the Sixth District do much more than many realize, especially in rural areas like back home on the Eastern Shore. From re-entry programs to back-to school supply drives for neighborhood kids, maintaining critical resources for our senior citizens to hosting events and fundraisers for non-profits throughout our communities, our Sheriffs and their deputies go above and beyond every single day. I am thankful for their commitment to keeping us safe and, in the Sixth District, for their integral involvement in providing critical day-to-day services and programming. It is such an honor to be recognized for my legislative work by the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute.”

