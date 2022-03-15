A collaborative law enforcement effort called Border-to-Border kicks off, March 15, 2022, as law enforcement agencies in eastern Maryland, Delaware and Virginia team up for this high visibility, life-saving enforcement wave on Route US 13 during St. Patrick’s Day. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (DOHS), along with law enforcement and transportation officials from the three states, are coming together to save lives on their roads during one of the deadliest holidays in the United States.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “Don’t press your luck this St. Patrick’s Day. If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Never drive impaired.”

Driving impaired could cost you some serious green in fines and penalties. Even worse, the decision to drive impaired could result in tragedy, causing injury or death for yourself, friends, loved ones or others on the road.

During last year’s extended St. Patrick’s Day period from March 16 to March 21, there were 135 impaired driver-related crashes, 42 injuries and one preventable death in Maryland*. During that same period, there were 128 alcohol-related crashes, 69 injuries and four preventable deaths in Virginia.

“Drunk driving is 100% preventable by planning ahead for a sober ride,” said Acting Virginia DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “If your St. Patrick’s Day celebration includes alcohol, please make sure it also includes a safe ride home.”

Last year on Delaware roadways, 1,157 crashes occurred involving drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs, or both. During the week surrounding the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, 176 arrests were made.

“Impaired drivers are a continuing problem on our roadways, with increased concerns around St. Patrick’s Day,” said Richard Klepner, Deputy Director, Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “The most important aspect of celebrating is planning ahead by ensuring a sober ride home. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.”

This year, there will be four DUI checkpoints in Maryland and Virginia along the US 13 corridor from March 16 through March 19. US 13 is a major north-south corridor cutting across the Delmarva Peninsula comprising 289 total miles – 137 in Virginia; 103 in Delaware; and 49 in Maryland.