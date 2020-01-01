The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority sold nearly 71 million bottles in 2019 on the way to its 21st consecutive year with record sales.

In August, the agency announced its revenue for fiscal year 2019 eclipsed $1 billion for the first time in history.

With over $1.054 billion in gross sales in 2019, Virginia ABC reported a $67 million uptick in sales from the previous year, according to its recently released annual report.

Virginia is one of the few states where liquor stores are run by the state. Despite criticism of being a monopoly, the agency is considered one of the leading revenue producers for Virginia.

“Virginia ABC disbursed a total of $499.5 million to the Commonwealth, an increase of $34.8 million over the previous year. These disbursements reflected $196.7 million in profits from sales, $223 million in retail taxes and $79.8 million in wine and beer taxes,” ABC Board Chairman Jeffrey L. Painter wrote in the financial report’s introduction. “As required in the Appropriation Act, $65.4 million of the disbursements were designated for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.”