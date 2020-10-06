VIRGINIA– The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for the Nov. 3 General Election is .

Voters with a DMV-issued ID can register to vote by mail, at their local registrar’s office, or online at www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal with a DMV-issued ID number.

The site also allows registered voters to apply to vote absentee by mail, find their polling place, and track their ballot.

Individuals wishing to register must meet the following requirements: be a resident of Virginia; be 18 years old; not be registered and plan to vote in another state; not currently be declared mentally incompetent by a court of law; and, if convicted of a felony, the right to vote must have been restored.

Virginians are encouraged to check their restoration status online or call 804-692-0104.

Once registered, Virginians have options with no-excuse absentee voting—use the prepaid return postage to vote by mail, hand-deliver it to the local registrar’s office, use the drop boxes for absentee ballots at local election offices, or vote in person with an absentee ballot on Election Day.

Additional Information:

The deadline to register to vote

To verify registration status, visit vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation

.