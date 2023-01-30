RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills Virginia’s Democratically controlled Senate passed.

Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill.

The votes underscore that major action on gun laws is unlikely this year, given the divided control of the General Assembly.

The House Public Safety subcommittee also advanced measures supported by gun rights groups that are likely to be defeated in the Senate.