Two students doing field work for a project sponsored by the College of William and Mary were rescued from the bayside marsh near Young’s Creek Tuesday morning.

According to Director of Public Safety, C. Ray Pruitt, the two female students had traveled approximately 700 yards into the marsh and were overcome with the heat and humidity.

Units from the Department of Public Safety, the Virginia Department of Forestry, and the Parksley and Bloxom Fire Departments participated in the rescue.

Pruitt said that the Forestry Department had to use chain saws to cut a path so that the county ARGO tractor could reach the victims.

The rescue took over two hours to complete.

The students were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial where they were treated for dehydration and later released.

