Two Heritage Hall employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Jennifer Eddy, spokesperson for American Healthcare, the parent company of Heritage Hall, confirmed to WESR in an interview Wednesday afternoon:

Eddy confirmed the two individuals will not be coming into the building until they are given a clean bill of health by their medical providers. The facility is currently combing its interaction records and keeping close watch on anyone who came into contact with either employee.

Like many other businesses on the Shore, Heritage Hall has had safety protocols in effect for weeks following CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines from COVID-19. Such restrictions include restricting access to the buliding to only essential personnel, utilizing telehealth, increased cleaning of the facility, implemented mandatory gloves and masks for all personnel in building and every employee must at the beginning and end of the shift go through a mandatory COVID-19 screening.

Eddy said they have spoken with the Eastern Shore Health District for a review of their procedures and concluded there was nothing else they could go to help mitigate the risk.

She concluded that the front line healthcare workers are truly doing a fantastic job:

.