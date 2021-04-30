The railroad track being removed in Bloxom is being used to upgrade the siding at Hallwood. Carload Express, the lessee of track from Hallwood to Pocomoke City is upgrading the Hallwood siding in hopes of making it better suited to serve the Wallops Flight Facility.

According to Spencer Murray, the Rails to Trails project is in its earliest stages and has a long way to go.

Murray said the removal of the track in Bloxom does not mean that the 49 miles of track between Hallwood and Cape Charles will be removed anytime soon. Murray said that both the cost of removal of the track and the cost of disposing of the rail ties will make it long term endeavor. He also said that more than 40 crossings will eventually be taken down.

Murray did say that some of the track has been in use for over 100 years. He said that that is a testament to the quality of the rails that were made in the early 1900s. Murray said that some of the track that will eventually be removed will be sold to other railroads and be repurposed.

