Brisk wind and daffodils teased spring as Virginia Burgesses swept into a Williamsburg for the opening of their March 1773 session. They brought deep uneasiness and fresh concerns about British incursions on longstanding rights, especially trial by jury. Endless rumor and inaccurate newspaper accounts challenged communication between the colonies. Their “official” information often came from Royal Governors who answered to the crown of George III. Burgess Richard Henry Lee knew they could—they must—do better.

In a private room at the Raleigh Tavern, Lee gathered with Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, and others to create a “committee of correspondence” for direct networking with other colonial legislatures. By the time these men snuffed the candles on March 11, they had their draft resolves. It was exhilarating, but would the Burgesses support them? Then, as now, opinions widely differed.

The next day, Jefferson’s brother-in-law Dabney Carr delivered the resolution to “keep up and maintain a correspondence and communication with our sister colonies.” The riveting oratory of Patrick Henry and Richard Henry Lee helped secure unanimous approval and Speaker Peyton Randolph successfully invited other colonial legislatures to form similar committees. The Virginians’ sweeping stroke was an overtly symbolic action on the road to independence and British actions soon prompted much activity between the committees.

Severn Eyre

The Shore had plenty of House business in this same historical session. Burgesses heard concerns about tobacco warehouses, land use, and the replacement of Northampton’s highly regarded and recently deceased young Burgess, Severn Eyre. John Bowdoin succeeded Eyre and he and John Burton represented Northampton. Accomack County’s Burgesses were Southey Simpson and James Henry. These Shoremen, in March 1773, simply could not imagine the enormous drama ahead.

On July 4, 2026, our nation will commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Everyone is invited to be part of the great Semiquincentennial (half of five hundred) no matter their ancestry, no matter their American story. The commemoration gives us an extraordinary chance to honor the countless Shore folks, men and women, enslaved and free, indigenous or “strangers,” Patriots and Tories, freedom fighters, abolitionists, and others whose decisions helped form the nation we share and the Shore we love. E Pluribus Unum—from many one—inspires the early planning of this celebration.

Join WESR on the 4th of each month to learn more about Virginia and the Shore’s role in the War for Independence. Get ready for the Revolutionary Shore!