The Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday, July 28, to allocate $130,000 from the Waterway Maintenance Fund to the Town of Tangier. These funds are allocated out of cycle under the grant’s emergency clause for maintenance dredging of the channel East of the town’s harbor.

The harbor is a vital waterway required for the transportation of residents and supplies to the Town of Tangier. The maintenance dredging project funds were awarded out of cycle due to current channel concerns and in advance of hurricane season. This project will ensure the movement of residents and supplies during a natural disaster through the channel East of the town’s harbor.

The full resolution passed by the Virginia Port Authority may be read here.

