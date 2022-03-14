Strong winds, which included snow squalls, raked the Eastern Shore Saturday night.

Trees down and power outages were the rule as wind gusts of 55 mph were common throughout the area. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed for a period of time Saturday afternoon and had Level 4 restrictions posted most of Saturday and Saturday night.

Temperatures in the 20s and the winds combined to produce wind chills in the upper teens.

The wind died down a bit by Sunday morning.

The rest of the week looks like temperatures will rebound to more seasonal levels with highs in the mid 50s to the low 60s expected.

