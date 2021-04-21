A line of storms thundered across the Eastern Shore Wednesday afternoon between 2 and 3 p.m. Hail was reported in lower Accomack County and wind gusts caused a tree to fall on Holland Rd. near New Church. Lightening caused a transformer to go out resulting in approximately 1800 customers on Chincoteague without power for a second line of storms crossed the bay affecting northern Northampton County and southern and central Accomack County at approximately 4 p.m. The storms are a result of a cold front that passed over and windy conditions are expected with gale warnings from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Thursday will be much cooler with windy conditions with temperatures in the 50s.