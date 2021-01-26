Advertisement

Lee monument being fenced; Agency says removal not imminent

Jan 26, 2021

Lee monument being fenced; Agency says removal not imminent

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A state agency is installing fencing around an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond that Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has been fighting in court to remove.

The Department of General Services said Monday that the fencing was intended to ensure the safety of visitors and workers as part of the plan to prepare the site for the eventual removal of the statue, should a court clear the way.

With a lawsuit over the removal plans now before the Supreme Court of Virginia, an injunction is in place keeping the statue from being taken down.

.

Related Posts

Northampton supervisor questions why farm equipment is taxed more than boats

Northampton supervisor questions why farm equipment is taxed more than boats

June 24, 2020

Bloxom Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin

Bloxom Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin

October 20, 2017

Local Author’s Book Becomes a Two-Hour Special on History Channel

Local Author’s Book Becomes a Two-Hour Special on History Channel

March 26, 2018

Residential structure fire underway at Hacks Neck

Residential structure fire underway at Hacks Neck

February 11, 2020

Local Conditions

January 26, 2021, 5:30 am
Cloudy
ENE
Cloudy
40°F
9 mph
real feel: 31°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 94%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 5:20 pm
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Chincoteague

WESR is a proud member of the ESVA Chamber