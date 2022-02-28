The Eastern Shore has a relatively high rate of COVID vaccination. According to the Virginia Department of Health, in the Eastern Shore Health District in the 5 to 17 age group 2476 vaccinations have been administered affecting 38.2% of the overall population in that age group. In the 18+ age group 29,563 or 84.3% of that population have received vaccinations. In the vulnerable 65+category, 10,347 or 90.3% of that population have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile the CDC has designated Hampton Roads including the Eastern Shore as an area of low transmission.

Friday’s change in masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes as many states and cities across the U.S. are starting to — or already have — ease up on mask mandates.

According to the new CDC metrics, about 70% of the U.S. population lives in a place where they no longer need to wear a mask to protect themselves and others. Their calculation is based on three variables: rates of new cases, new hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

