Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Gina Paul on 35 years of service. Gina began her career with the Bank in September of 1986 as a Bookkeeping Clerk at the Commerce Street branch in Centreville, formerly Centreville National Bank. Since that time, Gina has held other positions with the bank as Customer Service Representative, Assistant Manager, Branch Manager, and Internal Auditor. Currently, Ms. Paul is a Systems Administrator and Support Specialist, managing the workflow in the IT Department.

Gina is responsible for providing first-level problem determination and analysis with quick and efficient resolutions of all technical issues on the Help Desk’s supported platforms, serving as the primary administrator for various systems of Shore Bancshares and subsidiaries.

“Every support call is different, that’s what makes my job exciting. It also helps to create and retain good workplace relationships,” Gina responded when asked why she likes her job.

Extremely aware of her determination, friendliness and dependability, Gina’s supervisor, Fritz Kade, Chief Information Officer at Shore United Bank, had a lot to say about her contributions to their team:

“Gina is the backbone of the IT Department. If she can’t resolve an issue, she elicits support from other members of the team or learns how to resolve the issue independently. Her greatest strength is her completion orientation and customer service.”

With an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Chesapeake College, Gina is also a 2008 graduate of Maryland Bankers School. In her free time, she enjoys outdoor activities such as scuba diving, archery, hiking, and playing softball.

