The Eastern Shore reported 13 additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health, with 12 in Accomack and one in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 55 tests for a test positive rate of 23.6%.

According to Thursday morning’s report, 4093 individuals in Accomack have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 356 have been fully vaccinated. 2,078 have been given the first dose in Northampton County and 145 have received both.

Virginia reported 1,997 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,061 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations resumed their fall, down 59 to 2,191 currently.

43 additional deaths were reported statewide with 32 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 15,624 tests for a test positive rate of 12.7%.

