For the first time in 3 decades, the annual Community Unity Day could not be held at Northampton High School due to covid-19 restrictions on gatherings. Undaunted, organizers instead planned a virtual celebration. Part 1 was led by Jane Cabarrus, President of the Northampton Branch NAACP and Mistress of Ceremonies Mrs. Amy Halleck, school counselor at Kiptopeake Elementary. The theme was “Rolling Together For a Better Tomorrow” and featured thoughts and submissions from community leaders and our youth. We are sharing clips from the hourlong program held online this past Friday night. If you would like to view the entire program, it can be found here.

Part 2 of the Community Unity Day program will be aired on WESR 103.3 FM at 9 am January 18th. Tune in live or through the Eastern Shore Radio app. The program will also be available through the On Demand section of shoredailynews.com.