The death of George Floyd has sparked all sorts of movements and change. Rallies ranging from peaceful to protest have been headlining the news, reaching all corners of our country. As we move through this part of our history as Americans, WESR will present a series of differing opinions from members of our Eastern Shore community. This week, Kelley visited with Clifford L Savage Sr who shares his perspective both from his 12 years of active service in the US Marine Corps stationed around the world and also as an Eastern Shore of Virginia native:

