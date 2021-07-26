This week, Kelley visited with a Susanne Hoshino from Kindness Matters Rescue as she shared her passion for rescuing animals. To get help and resources for an animal in need or to find an animal looking for a forever home, Kindness Matters rescue is on Facebook. The video edition of Shore Perspectives features images of some of the rescues which have found homes as well as animals available for adoption:
