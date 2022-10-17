High school reunions provide people a chance to catch up with old friends, get to know former classmates as adults and reminisce about shared experiences like culture and historical events. This week, Kelley visited with graduates of Northampton High School class of 1972 as they celebrated their 50th class reunion and shared some of their memories.
Related Posts
Large power outage reported in Northampton County
December 31, 2021
Governor Northam lightens COVID restrictions
February 25, 2021
Herring calls for pot legalization
June 18, 2019
Local Conditions
October 17, 2022, 8:45 am
Showers
60°F
60°F
11 mph
real feel: 54°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 11 mph SSW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:13 am
sunset: 6:22 pm
1 hour ago
SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Northampton High School 50th Reunion for the Class of 1972 - Shore Daily NewsHigh school reunions provide people a chance to catch up with old friends, get to know former classmates as adults and reminisce about shared experiences like culture and historical events. This week,...