Music has been called the universal language. It exerts a powerful influence on human beings including to boost memory, build task endurance, lighten your mood, reduce anxiety and depression, stave off fatigue and improve pain response. Music can immediately take us back to a certain time and place in our lives, bringing back all sorts of memories.

Eighteen years ago, a collaboration began from which the 1st Wednesday Open Mic Night was born featuring local musicians presenting original works. This week, Kelley visited with founder Peg Volk as she shared how the once-fledgling monthly feature grew to include musicians, the writing and sharing of poetry, stand up comedy and much more.

If you would like to learn more, participate or simply enjoy the offerings of the local open mic night, visit 1st Wednesday on Facebook.

