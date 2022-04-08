By Linda Cicoira

A Greenbackville woman was among those indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury on counts of committing violent crimes.

Forty-five-year-old Karen Garrison, of Brigantine Boulevard, was accused of maliciously stabbing, cutting, or wounding her step-father Harry Wilson, on Jan. 22.

Garrison told police he “punched her in the face” so “she grabbed a knife to defend herself. She said she swung the knife and hit her stepfather in the head causing a laceration.”

The victim told police that during a verbal dispute, the defendant “became physical and hit him on the top of the head. The wound was three inches and required stitches.” Also, according to the court file, Garrison “sought medical attention for a wound to her right leg, which required several stitches. She claimed that the wound was self-inflicted.”

Thirty-three-year-old Alan Dublin Rodas-Merida, of John Cane Road in Greenbush, was indicted for charges that occurred July 12, 2021. He is accused of unlawful shooting, possession of a firearm by a person who is not a citizen of the United States, reckless disregard for the life of a child under 18 who was in his care, and reckless handling of a firearm. Rodas-Merida is being held without bail and was listed as being a person likely to obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice or threaten, injure, or intimidate a prospective witness, juror, victim, or family or household member.

Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, of Parks Road, in Parksley, was indicted on November counts of maliciously wounding of Edvin Gonzalez, use of a firearm in the wounding, shooting at an occupied dwelling, and recklessly handling a firearm.

Gilbert Leonard Johnson, of New Church, was indicted on a Dec. 10, 2020, count of perjury.

Derrek Michael Robinson, of Hamilton Street, in Allentown, Pa., was indicted on counts of receiving a stolen Mercedes, possession of a firearm by a felon, burglaries at the homes of Rueben Morales and Corrina Johnson, theft of a credit card, and theft of property belonging to Clifford Savage, all on Aug. 18, 2021.

Steven John Piczar was indicted on a Dec. 24, 2021 count of hit-and-run with damages of more than $1,000.

Forty-four-year-old Levon Dinel Giddens, of Accomac, was indicted on a Dec. 2, 2021, count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Twenty-five-year-old Hannah Boyd, of Accomac, was indicted on counts of credit card fraud, credit card larceny, and embezzling more than $1,000 worth of property belonging to H.W. Drummond. The alleged incidents occurred between Oct. 16 and 29, 2021.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael John Szymanski, of Swan Drive, in Horntown, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of Deputy R. Rodriguez, on Jan. 20. According to the court record, the defendant was being placed under arrest for other charges when the officer said “he resisted (by) striking me in the back several times.”

Carlos Alberto Jordan, of Chincoteague, was indicted on count of intending to sell stolen property between Oct. 5 and 16, 2021, and grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000 belonging to Wesley W. Townsend Jr.

Dashawn Allan Smith, of Exmore, was indicted on Oct. 14, 2021, counts of credit card fraud and larceny of a credit card belonging to Charlene Lennox.

Yvonne Latanya Austin, of Pocomoke, Md., was indicted on an Aug. 31, 2021 count of strangulation.

Forty-eight-year-old Joshua L. Russell, of Accomac, was indicted on a Feb. 1 count of grand larceny of property worth more than $1,000 belonging to Stephen Walker.

Fifty-three-year-old Thomas Wayne Fisher, of Back Street, in Bloxom, was indicted on a third or subsequent count, occurring in 20 years, of assault and battery of a family member. The alleged incident happened Jan. 1.

Jaheem Hassan Snead, of Onancock, was indicted on April 29, 2021 counts of shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and displaying a firearm in the commission of a malicious or attempted malicious shooting.

Fifty-three-year-old Richard Victor Arvidson, of Oakland Drive, in Onancock, was indicted on Oct. 30, 2021 counts of attempted forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Seth Powell, of Savageville, was indicted on counts of abducting his girlfriend, use of a firearm in the abduction, and possession of a firearm by a felon. The alleged incidents occurred Jan. 16.

The victim recently told a judge she would fear for herself and her child if Powell were to get out of jail. The defendant told the court that he didn’t remember threatening to break the woman’s neck or to punching her in the face. Both of them said they were using cocaine and molly, a synthetic drug also known as Ecstasy and MDMA, that weekend. She said he forced her into the car at gunpoint and made her drive for miles before she got away from him at the Royal Farms in Onley.

.