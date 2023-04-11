By Linda Cicoira

About 20 people were indicted recently by an Accomack grand jury including several who are accused of committing violent crimes.

Thirty-six-year-old Yvrose Compere, of Main Street in Melfa, was indicted on a count of maliciously maiming of Armitude Lubin, on Dec. 17 2022. According to court records, a treating physician told police the injuries sustained by Lubin “would have been fatal if not treated in time.” The victim had “multiple stab wounds and burn wounds. (An) officer found a bloody knife hidden in the defendant’s room,” the file stated.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Glenn Robinson, of Tyson Circle in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding Hailey Custis, of Melfa, on Dec. 19, 2022.

Seventy-two-year-old Anthony (Tony) Page Cutler, of Keith Lane in Saxis, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding Denise Bradford, of Wachapreague, on Nov. 12, 2022.

Twenty-eight-year-old Roderick Ra’shad Savage, of Leslie Trent Road in Parksley, was indicted on counts of assault and battery of Trooper K. Cobb and Trooper C. Corbin and destroying property belonging to the state police on Feb 21.

Twenty-seven-year-old Maurkice Purnell, of Long Lane in Temperanceville, was indicted on a count of injuring Deputy C. Stevens and assault and battery of the officer when trying to avoid being arrested on Dec. 15, 2022. According to court records, “probable intoxication may have led to poor decision making.” The incident occurred in Atlantic while Stevens was answering a report of a domestic dispute.

Fifty-year-old Willie Thomas Harmon Jr., of Cherry Street in Pocomoke City, Md., and 34-year-old Charlie Oliver Ayres, of Public Landing Road in Snow Hill, Md., were indicted on counts of robbing John Millner, of Royal Farms in Nelsonia, and attempting to rob Patrice Shrieves, of Family Dollar in Oak Hall. The incidents occurred Dec. 23, 2022.

Wayne Carson, whose age and address were not listed in court documents, was indicted on counts of illegally entering the Onancock Wellness Center and the Onancock Deli and petty larceny at those businesses and the Onancock Laundry, in September of 2021.

Four men were indicted for possessing cocaine. They were 38-year-old Carlos Orlando Walton, of Lankford Highway in Painter, on Nov. 12, 2022; 40-year-old Christopher Paul Phillips of Parsons’ Road in Greenbush, on Nov. 12, 2022; 65-year-old Thomas Ulric Dennis, of Withams Road in Withams, on July 20, 2022; and 44-year-old Talley James Young, of Cattail Road in Mears, on Oct. 20, 2022.