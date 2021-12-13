The Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority (A-NRHA) will open the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List Monday, January 3, 2022 through Friday, January 7,2022. Any low and very low income person requiring rental assistance in order to find safe,, decent, affordable housing may pick up an application at the Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority Section 8 Office located at 23372 Front Street, Accomac, Va or call 757-787-2800 Ext 100 to have an application mailed. The Section 8 office will be open Monday January 3, 2022 9am to 5:00pm, Tuesday January 4, 2022 through Friday January 7, 2022 from 8:30am to 5:00 pm during the application period. Valid Photo Identification for all persons over 18, Social Security cards for all household members and Birth Certificates / Birth Records for all minors and Proof of Residency (911 address) must be returned with each application. Deadline for all applications with accompanying documentation MUST BE RETURNED IN PERSON by the close of business day Friday, January 7, 2022. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority is an equal housing provider and does not discriminate. If accommodations are needed in order to apply for assistance, please contact Brenette Hinmon at (757)-2800 ext 122. Call Virginia Relay at (800)552-7917 for deaf or hard of hearing assistance.