Monday, a listener contacted us that she had received a scam call.

The caller stated that she had been contacted by a party that told her they needed to update her medicare information and asked for her medicare number. The displayed on the phone was an 800 number.

Neither Medicare, Social Security, the IRS or the Virginia Department of Taxation conducts business by telephone. All of these agencies only send letters.

If anyone calls you on the phone and requests your social security number or your medicare number, hang up. Do not give this information over the phone unless you initiate the call.

