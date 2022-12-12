Santa Claus will be escorted by the fire department for several nights  before Christmas visiting streets in the Town of Exmore (and some areas just outside of Exmore) — Santa Claus will walk in front of the  fire-engine with kids/families coming to see Santa Claus — Kids (with  their parents) are asked to come out to visit with Santa Claus as he is  visiting your neighborhood; each night starts at around 6PM.

Sunday, December 11th– North of Occohannock Road/ East of Main Street – Madison  Avenue – Monroe Street – Lee Street – Washington Street – Lincoln Avenue – Crown  Avenue – Grayson Ave – Holman Avenue – Houston Street –Tower Way – Belle Haven  Road – Main Street

Monday, December 12th– South of Occohannock Road/West of Main Street — Jackson  Street – Roosevelt Avenue – Popular Avenue – Adron Street – Main Street – Hadlock  Road/Lane

Tuesday, December 13th– Thurgood Marshall Road – Harriet Tubman Drive – Madame C  J Walker Lane – Virginia Street – Myrtle Street – Willis Wharf Road (to Seaside Road)

Wednesday, December 14th– Willis Wharf Road (after Seaside Road) – Willis Wharf  Community – Ballard Drive – Oakland Drive – Hog Island Lane

Thursday, December 15th– Make-up night (if needed for inclement weather or fire  incidents occurring during other nights).

SANTA CLAUS PLANS TO VISIT ALL STREETS IN THE AREAS LISTED ABOVE – PRIMARY  STREETS IN EACH AREA ARE LISTED ABOVE TO PROVIDE A GENERAL IDEA OF AREAS  BEING COVERED EACH NIGHT – IF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS NEEDED PLEASE  CONTACT THE COMMUNITY FIRE COMPANY, INC. AT 757-442-7813.