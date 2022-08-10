At this time, ESRHS is still experiencing intermittent issues with our phones and internet. Our team is still working hard to resolve this issue and hope to have an update soon.

All health centers are still open and seeing patients while we work to resolve the matter. Patients with scheduled appointments are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to register. Existing patients who do not have appointments but need advice or assistance (like an rx refill) or need to be seen should come to their health center. If you need to get in contact with your provider, you can send them a message through the Patient Portal. You can download the Healow App access the patient portal login on our website www.esrh.org. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please visit your local emergency room or dial 9-1-1.

Thank you for your patience while we work to fully restore service. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

.