According to an article in the Richmond Times Dispatch, the future of the Antares space station resupply missions from Wallops Island remains in doubt, despite good news from Ukraine about the factory complex that designs and manufactures rocket bodies for the launches from a state-owned pad on the Eastern Shore barrier island. The U.S. government confirmed Thursday that the complex in Dnipro, Ukraine, was “structurally intact,” despite previous unconfirmed reports that the Yuzhnoye State Design Office and Yuzhmash Machine Building had been destroyed by missile strikes when the Russian military invasion began on Feb. 24.

