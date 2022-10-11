Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is hosting a free Fight the Flu and Covid event Wednesday October 12 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The vaccinations are free.

COVID Maderna and Pfizer boosters are available while supplies last. To receive second, third or booster vaccinations you must show proof or prior vaccinations.

Moderna boosters for 18 and up and Pfizer boosters 12 and up. Other restrictions may apply.

Flu shots are available to anyone over 9 years of age.

For more information, visit riversideonline.com/flu and riversideonline.com/covidvaccine.