By Linda Cicoira

A former defense lawyer, who is now working for the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney, was found guilty of civil contempt and fined $250 Tuesday in Northampton Circuit Court.

Matthew Taylor Morris, of Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty for failing to appear for an August case. Morris said he had tried to reach his client, but had phone numbers that were no longer working. “I haven’t had contact with her in Lord knows how long at this point,” he added.

Morris said he had a lot of things going on about the time of the court proceeding. “I couldn’t even tell you where I was.” Call it a “mid-life crisis or downfall or whatever. I apologize to the court.”