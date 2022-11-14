Aaron Johnson is shown first from the left, next to his wife Shirley.

The Town of Parksley unveiled their highly anticipated LOVE Sign on Saturday at noon at the Town Square.

The sign features a heavily railroad theme, reflecting the industry that built the town in the late 1800s.

Aaron Johnson of Leemont constructed the sign and put 287 hours on its construction and completion. The sign was paid for by a grant from Virginia.

The area around the sign was freshly landscaped by town staff and volunteers.

Approximately 100 attended the unveiling, which also featured food, music and vendors.

“We are friendly people, hard working volunteers. We have a wonderful town council, we have a wonderful staff with our maintenance guys and our ladies in the town office. When we need something, everybody pulls together,” said Mayor Russell. “We are very excited about what’s going on in Parksley.”