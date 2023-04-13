Currently the Virginia State police are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that has resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 PM at 32300 Nocks Landing Road, Atlantic, Virginia, which is in Accomack County. All lanes of Nocks Landing Rad are currently blocked.

ShoreDailyNews.com will report once more information is made available from the Virginia State Police.

Notification to next of kin has not been made. Troopers are currently investigating and attempting to make notification.