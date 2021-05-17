At 8:43 p.m. Sunday night the launch everyone has anticipated all week finally occurred at the Walloips Flight Facility. Weather and equipment issues kept the rocket on the pad for over a week. The launch was scrubbed Saturday night due to cloudy conditions at the Bermuda Tracking Station. The mission would have been abandoned if the launch had not happened Sunday but on the final count down the Black Brant took off and the mission was successfully completed.

Unfortunately cloudy conditions kept Eastern Shore viewers from seeing the vapor clouds.

One of the NASA commentators called the mission Sunday night resembling a football team with fourth down at the end of the game scoring a touchdown to win.

