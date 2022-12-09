The Northampton Scholastic Bowl team won against Chincoteague Monday night with a score of 190-70 in the first match and 175-90 in the second match. Leonel Rodriguez scored 100 points in both matches and Tyler Zodun scored 110 in both matches.

The Northampton Scholastic Bowl team won against Arcadia last night (Wednesday 12.7) with a score of 140-120 in the first match and 155-130 in the second match. Leonel Rodriguez scored 80 points and Tyler Zodun scored 110 in both matches. Way to go Jackets! Their next match will be Monday December 12th (vs Nandua) at home at 4p.m.

Captains: Tyler Zodun & Leonel Rodriguez, Coach:Kelly Lewis. Players: Back Row- Desmand Wessells, Tyler Zodun, Weylin Malik, Reymundo MartinezFront row- Leonel Rodriguez, Katie Colson, Ava Segrist, Abby Zodun, Daniela Segrist (Kelly Lewis coach)