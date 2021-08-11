Northampton County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski told the Board of Supervisors at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night the County was being advised to ‘go big’, and was planning to, with the latest round of funding made available by Virginia for broadband expansion.

“There is significant money available,” said Kolakowski.

However, one small hang up may create an issue for Northampton, which could be even more of an issue for Accomack County. Under the guidelines, funding is not available for areas who have previously received funds from the USDA. Large sections of both counties have already received USDA funds for broadband buildout, but there are still areas in both counties that have not.

According to Kolakowski, the Commonwealth is advising Northampton to focus on density with the funds, but it is also advising the County not to “overbuild.”

“They don’t want these funds to be used on connections that will cost $40,000 for one house,” he added.

The State money comes with strings, it will require a 20% match. Northampton is planning to apply for $7,500,000, meaning the local match would be $1,500,000.

Kolakowski urged cooperation between the two Counties in this process.

“I would recommend working with Accomack County to get the last segment done.”

