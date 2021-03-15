According to a message from Superintendent Eddie Lawrence, Northampton Schools will return fourth graders to face to face instruction next Monday.

The meassage reads as follows: “Our teacher workday scheduled for March 19th has been moved to Wednesday, March 17th. This will allow students to receive four days of instruction next week.

I am also happy to announce that on Monday, March 22nd, we will be returning our fourth graders to four days a week “face to face” instruction. In addition, we will be expanding our face-to-face offerings in other grades in the near future.”