By Linda Cicoria

Listen to this report

A Northampton man was recently sentenced in Accomack Circuit Court to 16 years in prison for robbing the Dollar General Store, in Parksley, early last year.

Thirty-seven-year-old Torrean Washington, of the Birdsnest/Machipongo area, was also given a three-year suspended sentence for use of a firearm in a felony and five years in prison for grand larceny, to run concurrently with the other prison term.

He was ordered to be on probation for three years after he is released. Washington was ordered to pay $700 in restitution. The incidents occurred Jan. 20, 2019.

.