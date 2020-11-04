Northampton County delivered a clean Democratic sweep in the election for the next United States President, Virginia’s Senator and the Congressional seat for Virginia’s Second District.
President Donald J. Trump outperformed the other Republicans on the ballot in Northampton, falling to challenger Joe Biden 3,643 to 2,947 votes, a difference of 696 votes. In the day of count, President Trump out performed Biden, winning Districts 1, 4 and 5. Biden won District 2 and 3. However, early voting totals tipped the scales to Biden’s favor, adding 2,803 overall votes, with Trump only gaining 1,622.
|PRESIDENT / VICE-PRESIDENT
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|Early Votes
|Totals
|Joe Biden / Kamala Harris
|158
|210
|193
|106
|173
|2803
|3643
|Donald Trump / Mike Pence
|385
|174
|184
|255
|327
|1622
|2947
|Jo Jorgensen
|13
|20
|8
|8
|11
|39
|99
|Write Ins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
Incumbent Senator Mark Warner enjoyed the largest margin of victory in Northampton County Tuesday night, with a 3,866 to 2,785 victory, a difference of 1,081 votes. The day of voting similarly went to Gade, and the early voting similarly benefitted Warner tremendously.
|US SENATE
|Candidate
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|Early Voting
|Totals
|Mark Warner
|203
|236
|206
|134
|197
|2890
|3866
|Daniel Gade
|348
|166
|176
|232
|313
|1550
|2785
|WRITE-INS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Elaine Luria enjoyed a slightly smaller margin of victory than Warner, garnering 3,757 votes to Scott Taylor’s 2,755, a difference of 1,002. Once again, the early voting heavily favored Luria, tipping the scales from Taylor’s in person victory.
|MEMBER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 2ND DISTRICT
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|Early Votes
|Total
|Elaine Luria
|183
|222
|192
|129
|187
|2844
|3757
|Scott Taylor
|359
|161
|184
|231
|305
|1515
|2755
|David Bruce Foster
|13
|17
|11
|6
|19
|82
|148
|WRITE-INS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
Currently there is no breakdown of early votes by district available.
.