Northampton County delivered a clean Democratic sweep in the election for the next United States President, Virginia’s Senator and the Congressional seat for Virginia’s Second District.

President Donald J. Trump outperformed the other Republicans on the ballot in Northampton, falling to challenger Joe Biden 3,643 to 2,947 votes, a difference of 696 votes. In the day of count, President Trump out performed Biden, winning Districts 1, 4 and 5. Biden won District 2 and 3. However, early voting totals tipped the scales to Biden’s favor, adding 2,803 overall votes, with Trump only gaining 1,622.

PRESIDENT / VICE-PRESIDENT
District 1District 2District 3District 4District 5Early VotesTotals
Joe Biden / Kamala Harris15821019310617328033643
Donald Trump / Mike Pence38517418425532716222947
Jo Jorgensen132088113999
Write Ins0000077

Incumbent Senator Mark Warner enjoyed the largest margin of victory in Northampton County Tuesday night, with a 3,866 to 2,785 victory, a difference of 1,081 votes. The day of voting similarly went to Gade, and the early voting similarly benefitted Warner tremendously.

US SENATE
CandidateDistrict 1District 2District 3District 4District 5Early VotingTotals
Mark Warner20323620613419728903866
Daniel Gade34816617623231315502785
WRITE-INS0000011

Elaine Luria enjoyed a slightly smaller margin of victory than Warner, garnering 3,757 votes to Scott Taylor’s 2,755, a difference of 1,002. Once again, the early voting heavily favored Luria, tipping the scales from Taylor’s in person victory.

MEMBER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 2ND DISTRICT
District 1District 2District 3District 4District 5Early VotesTotal
Elaine Luria18322219212918728443757
Scott Taylor35916118423130515152755
David Bruce Foster13171161982148
WRITE-INS000033

Currently there is no breakdown of early votes by district available.

 

