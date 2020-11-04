Northampton County delivered a clean Democratic sweep in the election for the next United States President, Virginia’s Senator and the Congressional seat for Virginia’s Second District.

President Donald J. Trump outperformed the other Republicans on the ballot in Northampton, falling to challenger Joe Biden 3,643 to 2,947 votes, a difference of 696 votes. In the day of count, President Trump out performed Biden, winning Districts 1, 4 and 5. Biden won District 2 and 3. However, early voting totals tipped the scales to Biden’s favor, adding 2,803 overall votes, with Trump only gaining 1,622.

PRESIDENT / VICE-PRESIDENT District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 Early Votes Totals Joe Biden / Kamala Harris 158 210 193 106 173 2803 3643 Donald Trump / Mike Pence 385 174 184 255 327 1622 2947 Jo Jorgensen 13 20 8 8 11 39 99 Write Ins 0 0 0 0 0 7 7

Incumbent Senator Mark Warner enjoyed the largest margin of victory in Northampton County Tuesday night, with a 3,866 to 2,785 victory, a difference of 1,081 votes. The day of voting similarly went to Gade, and the early voting similarly benefitted Warner tremendously.

US SENATE Candidate District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 Early Voting Totals Mark Warner 203 236 206 134 197 2890 3866 Daniel Gade 348 166 176 232 313 1550 2785 WRITE-INS 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Elaine Luria enjoyed a slightly smaller margin of victory than Warner, garnering 3,757 votes to Scott Taylor’s 2,755, a difference of 1,002. Once again, the early voting heavily favored Luria, tipping the scales from Taylor’s in person victory.

MEMBER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 2ND DISTRICT District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 Early Votes Total Elaine Luria 183 222 192 129 187 2844 3757 Scott Taylor 359 161 184 231 305 1515 2755 David Bruce Foster 13 17 11 6 19 82 148 WRITE-INS 0 0 0 0 3 3

Currently there is no breakdown of early votes by district available.

