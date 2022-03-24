The Northampton County Chamber of Commerce announced to its members last week in a letter it will merge with the ESVA Chamber in Melfa.

ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini made the announcement on 103.3 FM WESR on Wednesday afternoon’s Chamber Chat:

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of the previous Executive Director of the Northampton Chamber Deborah Christie, a fine woman and a good citizen,” said Sabbatini. “Our stance at the ESVA Chamber is to continue to provide that same sort of quality service that the Northampton Chamber provided.”

Sabbatini also said the ESVA Chamber will be bringing back the Northampton Chamber’s two annual events:

“Two of those events that we are going to be added is the Agricultural Fair, we are looking at the first week in October,” said Sabbatini. “The other is the Bay Creek Christmas Homes Tour in Cape Charles. It should be a nice event and we are looking at the first week in December for that.”

More details on the ESVA Chamber absorbing the Northampton Chamber’s services will be forthcoming.

The full replay of Wednesday’s Chamber Chat can be found below: