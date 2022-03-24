The Northampton County Chamber of Commerce announced to its members last week in a letter it will merge with the ESVA Chamber in Melfa.
ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini made the announcement on 103.3 FM WESR on Wednesday afternoon’s Chamber Chat:
Sabbatini also said the ESVA Chamber will be bringing back the Northampton Chamber’s two annual events:
More details on the ESVA Chamber absorbing the Northampton Chamber’s services will be forthcoming.
The full replay of Wednesday’s Chamber Chat can be found below: