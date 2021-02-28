Northampton reported one additional COVID-19 death in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the County’s overall total to 33. Accomack reported six additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional test positive was reported in Northampton County. The Eastern Shore processed 67 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 10.4%.

As of Sunday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reports 6,265 residents of accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,116 have been given both. In Northampton, 3,119 have received the first shot and 1,695 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,268 additional COVID-19 test positives with 468 additional probable cases.

Statewide current COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall Sunday, down 40 to 1,152 currently according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

145 additional deaths were reported statewide Sunday with 25 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 23,722 tests for a test positive rate of 5.3%.

.